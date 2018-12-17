USIU-A in class of their own with fifth straight victory

Gibo Zachary and Viden Ochieng @magayijim

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) rugby side Martials are proving to be a very difficult side to stop in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) second tier, KRU Championship League with an impressive five-match unbeaten streak.

At the weekend, the students toured Kiboko Secondary School to take on hosts and hard-fighting Ngong Warriors, and as expected, it was a tight encounter but the brave Martials managed to shoot down the Warriors 20-15 to maintain their flawless run.

After struggling in the first half, Isaiah Malova, Fred Okoth and Charles Kuka turned on the gear to score a try each with Kuka adding five more points from one conversation and a penalty for the victory.

Elsewhere, South Coast Pirates’ woes continued despite a gallant fight which saw them bitterly lose their fifth straight game, going down by just a point to their neighbours Mombasa 21-20 while another skillful display from Rodgers Gworo and returnee Ian Amara and John Ochar saw Kisii dispatch Masinde Muliro 23-6 at Gusii Stadium to record their fourth win of the season.

Egerton Wasps saw their wings clipped by Catholic Monks as they suffered their third defeat of the season, losing 24-5 with Western Bulls forced to cut off huge sweat to beat stubborn University of Eldoret (UoE) Trojans 15-8.

“It was a tough win for the boys and the team on a rainy evening. It’s good the team has kept the unbeaten run as we head into the break as it will serve as a good motivation for them come next year.

Again as expected the ‘bottom’ placed teams are always ready to spoil the party and we were prepared for a tough match from onset,” said Bulls team manager Bram Shikanda. Kisumu too recorded their fourth win as they joined the winning lot by narrowly beating hosts Kitale RFC 14-10.