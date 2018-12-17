Mai Mahiu locals seek payout after floods destroy property

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

Property worth thousands of shillings along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line in Mai Mahiu was destroyed following flash floods in the area.

The affected families are now pointing an accusing finger at the contractor involved in the project for diverting water from one of the culverts into their homes and want compensation.

Following the move, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has moved in to investigate the allegations with a view to resolving the crisis.

In a statement signed by the construction company spokesperson Steve Zhao, they had taken the allegations as serious and would act expeditiously. Zhao said they would be sending experts along the affected sections of the railway line to assess the damage and advice on the way forward.

“On learning that one of the culverts in Mai Mahiu had allegedly directed storm water that led to the destruction homes we immediately dispatched a team of engineers to the scene,” he said. He denied the sections of the railway line had been washed away noting that the foundation was still intact.