Address issues facing ECDE, teachers urge

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) teachers have decried government’s move to suspend the full implementation of the new curriculum claiming the move has rendered them redundant.

Trained Eye Teachers Association (TETA) officials urged the Ministry of Education to fully address challenges facing ECDE teachers.

National chairman Lawrence Otunga attributed the failure of the new curriculum 2-6-3-3 to lack of adequate dialogue and consultation among various stakeholders including ECDE experts.

“There must be an overhaul of the entire committee involved in the new curriculum, it will not be tenable to implement it in 2020, we must start afresh,” said Otunga.

He said the curriculum recognised ECDE teachers as caregivers, which should not be the case because they are fully trained and qualified like other teachers.

TETA national treasurer Kennedy Koech said although they had not be involved totally in coming up with the curriculum, it had captured the role of ECDE teachers contrary to the 8-4-4 system.

“By reverting to the old system, ECDE teachers are not legally recognised, which is unconstitutional and therefore we need commitment from the government to address our plight,” he said. He added the new curriculum should not be pushed to 2020 because its doomed to fail again hence the remedy is starting afresh by involving everyone.

With the education sector reverting to the old system, ECDE teachers have called upon the government to hasten the process of implementing ECDE Scheme of Service and enactment of 2014 ECDE County Bill.

According to Otunga, counties have no payment structures and mostly pay their teachers through mobile payment platforms. He said ECDE teachers are demanding for harmonisation of their salaries across the counties.