NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Support unity bid for country’s growth, Wamalwa tells leaders

Evans Nyakundi December 17, 2018
2,449 Less than a minute
Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has challenged elected leaders to lead their communities in embracing the handshake  by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the sake of country’s  development.

Wamalwa said since the March 9 handshake, the country has healed from political division which arose during last year’s General Election. He also asked the political class to discard politics of chaos, violence and incitements which he termed as outdated and retrogressive.

Speaking during a fundsdrive in aid of Riatuya SDA church in Borabu constituency in Nyamira county on Saturday. The CS  also challenged journalists to support the handshake by being honest and accurate in their reporting.

Show More

Related Articles

December 17, 2018
2,585

Delegates endorse climate package

December 17, 2018
2,560

Little-knowns Chepkemoi, Ng’etich crowned winners of Kisumu

December 17, 2018
2,564

Comrades misbehaving as they ‘deal with stress’

December 17, 2018
2,822

Fate conspires to instal Mudavadi Opposition chief: Will he fit bill?