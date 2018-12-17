Support unity bid for country’s growth, Wamalwa tells leaders

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has challenged elected leaders to lead their communities in embracing the handshake by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for the sake of country’s development.

Wamalwa said since the March 9 handshake, the country has healed from political division which arose during last year’s General Election. He also asked the political class to discard politics of chaos, violence and incitements which he termed as outdated and retrogressive.

Speaking during a fundsdrive in aid of Riatuya SDA church in Borabu constituency in Nyamira county on Saturday. The CS also challenged journalists to support the handshake by being honest and accurate in their reporting.