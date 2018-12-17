Sabina drafts law to regulate medical fees

A Member of Parliament intends to push for a law to regulate payments of medical fees in hospitals to tame overcharging by medics.

Speaking to People Daily, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege who doubles up as National Assembly’s Health committee chair said she plans to table a bill in Parliament that would control medical charges in hospitals following what she terms as excessive fees by medics for minor treatment.

Sabina said the bill, which is in its formative stage, will facilitate formation of an authority which will ensure patients are given quality and affordable medical services. She said cartels have invaded the sector and are milking cash from patients by selling drugs at exorbitant prices.

“We want to make medical services affordable for all people regardless of their class,” she said. “We would also like to weed out cartels who have been controlling the sector. The bill will come in handy to put up structures to protect the patients,” she added.

Sabina said the rolling out of the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) is going to help many people access to quality and affordable medical care.

The project which is at the piloting stage in four counties of Machakos, Isiolo, Kisumu and Nyeri, is set to provide free medical care to the residents

Sabina urged resident to enroll with the National Hospital Insurance Fund to help cater for their medical bills whenever they go to the hospital.