We’ll consult on housing plan, Ruto tells teachers

Alvin Mwangi @PeopelDailyKe

The government will engage teachers on the 1.5 per cent housing plan deduction, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He added that the programme seeks to ensure every Kenyan owns a home under Affordable Housing, which is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ agenda.

The Deputy President was speaking on Saturday at the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) annual delegates meeting.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori said teachers do not earn much and the deductions will adversely affect their income.

“It will hurt us considering that most teachers are servicing loans,” said Misori. Recently, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) rejected the deductions saying teachers are poorly paid.

Secretary General Wilson Sossion said: “By taxing teachers the 1.5 per cent for housing plan, it would imply that most of their pay is taken by the government impoverishing them more,” he said.