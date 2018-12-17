Police to receive new allowances this month

The newly effected housing and commuter allowances for police officers will be paid starting end of this month, ending a protracted dispute following allegations that there were plans to slash the money.

Junior officers from both the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Services had protested the move to reduce the allowances from the agreed figures settled on last year.

However, an internal memo released on December 13 informs the officers that the allowances will be paid on December 1.

According to the memo signed by Catherine Njue for the Director of Criminal Investigations, the allowances to be paid at the stated rates include house and commuter allowance as well as housing supplementation.

In total, Sh10.9 billion has been set aside by the government to implement the new commuter and house allowance policy to the over 100,000 officers.

Under the new arrangement, the officers have up to the end of the year to vacate the free State-leased houses and start living in their own rented houses.

The government has shelved earlier plans to pay some officers house allowance that is equal or more than half of their salaries.

When the plan was mooted, constables living in Nairobi were to be paid Sh18,124 a month, those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Meru and Uasin Gishu Sh13,124 and other counties Sh8,124.

But after consultations, it has emerged the government has a policy not to pay allowances that exceed or are almost half of one’s salary.

It has emerged that many officers have opted to live in government houses and be deducted the said allowances other than vacate them and seek alternative accommodation.

The government plans to pay the lowest cadre — a constable and corporal — Sh9,500 for those in Nairobi as house allowance and Sh3,000 and Sh4,000 for commuter allowances.