Delegates endorse climate package

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Delegates in Poland finally secured agreement on a range of measures that will make the controversial Paris Climate pact operational in 2020.

The agreement dubbed ‘Katowice package’ was adopted on Saturday night after a three-day standoff at the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 24) pitting delegates from the industrialised and developed nations.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko after the deal was reached in Poland said the package focused on contentious issues relating to finance, loss, damage, and creation of a new carbon trading market.

“The highly contentious issue of a new carbon trading market had been deferred for further consideration at the next COP 25 conference, to be held in Chile next year,” he said.

Tobiko, who termed the agreement ‘robust’, said Africa Group of Negotiators, were seeking to advance the continent’s unique interests and make significant headway.

He also disclosed that the Kenya economy is shedding more than 2 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually due to climate change.

With the country GDP standing at Sh8.8 trillion, it means the country loses Sh170 billion annually.

“Such economic losses have driven the Kenya government to put in place measures to ensure low carbon climate resilient development at all levels,” said Tobiko.