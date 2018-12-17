Lusaka warns against abolishing Senate

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has scoffed at calls for scrapping of the Upper House in the ongoing referendum debate. He instead prescribed civic education on the importance of having a bicameral legislature in a devolved system.

Mounting public debt coupled with rising cost of living in Kenya triggered debate on how to reduce government spending with some MPs publicly voicing their support for abolition of the Upper House. But Lusaka said such calls would set the country backwards.

“Two of the greatest landmarks in the 2010 Constitution were devolution and the Bill of Rights. If devolution, which the people have already embraced and are enjoying is to succeed even further then we must have a House that safeguards it and that is the Senate,” said Lusaka.

He added that abolishing all or even some of the 47 units would set Kenya back several years in terms of development. “In 1963, we had majimbo then the Senate was abolished in 1966 and all forms of government re-centralised. It changed a lot of things for Kenya. Perhaps, if we retained the majimbo system Kenya would have been at par or close to other countries that were at the same level then,” said Lusaka.

“What we need to do is to carry out civic education to let citizens know the importance of the Senate, devolution and counties,” he added. The Speaker revealed that more House sittings would be held in the other parts of the country.

“We decided to take our sitting to Uasin Gishu county to collect views and the response was overwhelming. Our aim is to rotate across all parts of the country,” he said.

Lusaka defended devolved units from corruption allegations saying the few cases are not grounds enough for such condemnation.

“Corruption was there even before devolution. It is only that it is now at a smaller level at smaller units. Corruption is an evil that must be fought both at the counties and national level,” said Lusaka.

He added that devolution has propelled development and good governance at the grassroots levels and called for citizens to support it.