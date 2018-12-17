We’re not weak link in war on graft, says CJ

George Kebaso @Morarak

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday defended the Judiciary from accusations of slowing down the fight against corruption by releasing suspects on low bail terms.

Responding to claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the Judiciary was directly to blame for delaying justice for Kenyans, Maraga said poorly investigated cases with half-baked evidence were the cause most graft-related charges were dropped.

During Jamhuri Day celebrations, Uhuru lambasted the Judiciary, decrying the courts’ issuance of “ridiculously low” bail terms to suspects charged with corruption.

“Kenyan spirits are dampened when we witness suspects released on ridiculously low bail terms, interference in legislative processes, and the use of the court process to delay justice,” said the President.

Instead, the CJ passed the buck to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for the challenges courts were facing in dealing with some cases especially those connected to corruption.

Speaking to journalists after leading his Central SDA Church members’ prayers meeting for Kamiti Maximum Prison inmates at the facility, Maraga said courts have had difficult times dealing with cases where the DPP presents suspects before court without water tight evidence.

He said with weak evidence to enable judges or magistrates handling such cases to make far-reaching judgements, courts had no option but to grant bail.

“We cannot deny that we have challenges working with the ODPP. It becomes difficult for us to handle cases where the evidence put before our judges and magistrates is weak or has serious loopholes. It is hard for us to determine such cases and this gives leeway for application of bail terms,” he argued.

Maraga said he has had a conversation with DPP Noordin Haji and his office had assured the Judiciary that cases brought before judges would be well researched.

Restore public trust

Haji, like the President and others, have previously slammed the courts for failing to set tough bail conditions for individuals facing serious offenses. Noordin said accused State officers use their offices to subvert investigations, thereby tampering with witnesses or evidence.

The DPP is on record saying that corrupt judges were hampering the ongoing anti-graft drive in Kenya, undermining the President’s attempt to restore public trust in the government, national security and the economy.

He said shortcomings in the judicial system, including tolerating judges and prosecutors who are culpable, could undermine even the strongest of cases.

“If you have judicial officers who have been compromised and they rule against you, the argument will be the case was weak,” he said in a recent interview with journalists.

He has even given examples of some prosecutors under his office arrested on allegations on bribery.

Maraga said bail was a constitutional right.

“The Judiciary’s mandate is to listen to both sides of the case and determine the weight of evidence before the court as presented by the prosecution against the suspects before delivering judgment. Bail terms are at the discretion of judges or magistrates in charge,” he added.

The CJ said that there were some cases where bail terms been granted, while in some, suspects have not been released.

“It is not something I can interfere with. That’s for the judge or magistrate in charge of the case to determine,” he said.

However, Maraga said that the Judiciary could decline bail in cases where suspects were assumed to have capacity to interfere with investigations and deny the courts the required evidence, and similarly, those who may run away.

“So the President has a right to air his opinion,” he said in response to President Uhuru’s Jamhuri Day remarks.

He asserted that the Courts are giving priority to the rising graft cases, but when such cases are brought before judges, legal procedures must be followed.

New orders

“No one can be jailed the following day without following due process. Cases are not handled that way. Evidence must be produced, those found guilty would be jailed but those are not guilty are released. That’s the law,” he added.

He said the Judiciary was aware that for instance in the cases of corruption so many documents are bound to disappear in the event judges switch cases. But he said he had instructed judges and magistrates not to take up new cases before concluding with the ones they are handling.

“But we are now more vigilant than before, but we are saying let everyone’s case be listened to and determined quickly,” the CJ said.

There is no small fish, he said. Equally, Maraga stated that there are no big fish. “What we are waiting for is for the DPP to bring evidence,” he added.