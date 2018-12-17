Help end wildlife trophy markets, urges First Lady

Alvin Mwangi and PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged the international community to help shut down all wildlife trophy markets in the world because they fuel poaching of precious species.

She said the war against poaching will never be won as long as there are countries that encourage and support trade in wildlife trophies.

“The war on poaching will not be won if the countries that drive the demand for these products do not shut the markets. We call upon the international community to prevail upon the countries driving trophy demand globally to shut them down,” she said at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Headquarters in Nairobi.

She made the remarks when she led celebrations to fete Kenya’s wildlife conservation heroes, who have died in line of duty and those still braving adversity and long working hours to protect the country’s wildlife.

This year’s Conservation Heroes Day was marked with pride as Kenya recorded a 90 per cent reduction in rhino poaching. The day also coincided with the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of the Nairobi National Park.

Margaret urged Kenyans to play active roles in conserving the country’s wildlife heritage, which is pivotal to the tourism sector. She said the government is committed to sustainable management of wildlife resources to enhance the livelihoods of Kenyans.

“To the families of the fallen heroes represented here today, words are inadequate to express the gratitude we feel towards our conservation heroes,” she said.