Ruto does not need 2022 endorsement, say MPs

Winstone Chiseremi and Willy Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto does not require endorsement from any leader in his 2022 Presidential bid, some MPs from Rift Valley and Western regions allied to him said yesterday.

Speaking at a fundsdrive in aid of St Ann’s Parish Church in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu county, the legislators said all Ruto needs is “endorsement from the electorate”.

Led by Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei, the legislators said Ruto has shown that he is hardworking and visionary and can propel the country’s economy further if elected to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“Deputy President’s development record speaks for itself and he does not require to be endorsed by any leader. Hustlers, who are the majority in the country, will ensure he ascends to the country’s top leadership position come 2022,” said Koskei.

He expressed confidence the DP will overcome stiff competition from rivals he claimed are “using all means” to derail his journey to State House.

The MP asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to “stop underhand schemes” that he said are aimed at stopping Ruto from succeeding Uhuru.

“We are pleading with Raila to rally behind DP’s bid as a sign of appreciation for standing with him during the 2007 hotly contested election. Let him drop his ambition for another stab at the country’s top seat in favour of Ruto,” he said.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany warned against a scheme to short-change the DP in the sharing of the national cake in Jubilee government in the wake of the March 9 Handshake between the Head of State and former prime minister.

He said the Handshake should not be used to share resources and key appointments with the Opposition leaders. He said Jubilee Party has already endorsed the Ruto’s candidature but hastened to add that Raila had a democratic right to contest for the same seat.

“We have no doubt that the President will stand by his deputy in 2022 as agreed during campaigns,” he added. At the same time, while speaking at a separate event at the ASK Showground in Kitale during Catholic Church Family day, Ruto said the country needs strong political parties for peace to prevail.

“Politicians should form political parties with a national outlook to enable them compete in 2022 and also be more democratic to accept defeat,” he said.

Ruto said it will be hard for the country to realise faster development with so many political outfits adding that most parties are rolled around tribal enclaves.

He urged those who fail to ascend to power through politics to accept and wait for another election to try their lack. “If you fail this time wait for another election, don’t cause trouble and chaos,” he said.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wabilianga said it was wrong for “certain politicians to think they are the only ones qualified beneficiaries of the Handshake”. Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said the Handshake should benefit all Kenyans.

Other Leaders who accompanied the Deputy President include Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Bungoma Deputy Governor Kibanani Ngome, MPs Lilian Tomtom (West Pokot) Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza).