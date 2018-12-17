Uhuru set to launch low-cost homes project

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to unveil the first housing project under his Big Four agenda. Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations, the President had said that his administration had made some strides in the construction of 500,000 cheap homes by 2022. “I hope to launch the first of the many housing developments in a week’s time from today,” he said last week.

The initiative has received a shot in the arm after approval of establishment of Kenya Housing Development Fund by the National Assembly. The approval sets the stage for contributions by Kenyans starting January 1.

Under the Finance Bill 2018, signed into law by the President on September 21, Kenyans will pay a 1.5 per cent mandatory levy on their gross salaries with a monthly maximum deduction of Sh2,500 for individuals earning a basic salary of Sh166,000 and above.

Employers will be required to pay a similar amount for every employee to the National Housing Development Fund, putting the maximum contribution per worker at Sh5,000.

Uhuru during his Jamhuri Day address to the nation termed the Housing Fund as an anchor to Public-Private Partnership-led housing model, with the government counting on the fund to kick off the national housing project.

“It is the fund that will be the primary off-taker of approved building developments designed and implemented under this programme,” he asserted.

Framework guidelines

“In parallel to these efforts, the private sector shall, by subscribing to the new housing development framework guidelines, be able to develop housing projects for the off take by the Housing Fund. With all of us working at full steam, the dream of creating half a million new home owners is attainable,” Uhuru added.

The fund is expected to attract at least Sh55 billion annually to be accessed through a tenant purchase scheme for those in the low cost housing bracket.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich had put the levy at 0.5 per cent of gross salary but the President increased it to 1.5 per cent. It is further likely to go up progressively to five per cent as per proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

To guarantee affordability and promote domestic industries, Uhuru has further called on construction companies to use locally produced building materials.

These include inputs such as doors, windows, hinges, sand, and cement which the president insisted should be sourced domestically.

The government has established Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), whose sole remit will be to work with the banking sector and the co-operative movement through savings and credit co-operative societies (Saccos) to make available affordable mortgage finance for those wishing to own a home.

Housing loans

KMRC is expected to extend the tenure of housing loans from the current average of seven years to at least 20 years, while assisting in driving interest rates on mortgages to single digits.

The government is keen to deliver 500,000 affordable units in the next four years at a cost of Sh1.3 trillion, with an annual bill of Sh325 billion.

Uhuru has also affirmed the government’s commitment in implementing other pillars of the Big Four which include increasing manufacturing sectors contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 15 per cent by 2022, food security and universal healthcare.

He has fronted the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative to support local industries even as the government works closely with the private sector to ease business costs and promote manufacturing.

Uhuru launched the Universal Health Care pilot plan last week.