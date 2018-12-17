Malindi Airport expansion plan on as KAA releases Sh200m

Expansion of Malindi Airport is set to kick off after Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) released Sh200 million to pay hundreds of squatters who have been living on the airfield’s land.

Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala said after expansion of the airport’s runway it will attract larger charter flights from Europe thereby boosting the coastal tourism circuit.

Speaking at Jumba ruins at Mtwapa area during the official launch of Kilifi county digital marketing forum on Friday, Balala said the money has already been released to the National Lands Commission to spearhead the relocation process.

“NLC is supposed to start relocating the squatters so that expansion work can begin immediately. KAA has already released Sh200 million to start relocating the squatters,” he said.

The Online portal platform dubbed “ThisIsKilifi” will be used to market Kilifi’s tourism potential globally. It will also place Kilifi on the global map as well as reduce costs of overseas marketing trips. Balala also disclosed that the tourism sector is expecting a 20 per cent growth by mid-January as tourism numbers continue to soar in the coast region.

The CS challenged tourism stakeholders to ensure their establishments are upgraded and meet the set international standards in a bid to attract more tourists.

“Malindi is an exotic destination that primarily depends of Italian market therefore we need to start thinking how we can facilitate accessibility. It is a wakeup call also to establishments to upgrade their services to give clients value for their money,” said Balala.

Kilifi governor Amazon Kingi and tourism stakeholder Mohammed Hersi urged the national government to fast-track the expansion of the Malindi International Airport runaway to enable direct flights from various European countries to the county.

The two said if the government moves fast, more tourists will come to Kilifi and therefore boost the tourism sector. Kingi lauded Balala for his efforts to revamp the multi-billion-shilling sector that has faced setbacks due to insecurity and harsh political climate.

Kenya Airports Authority has projected the grand expansion plans of the airport shall cost a tune of about Sh5.6 billion in long term.