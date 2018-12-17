Uchumi appoints team to revive company’s fortunes

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Struggling retailer Uchumi Supermarkets has put in place a new team to help its restructuring process. The retailer said the financial restructuring team has been mandated by the board to identify and advise on options to settle creditors and restructure the company’s liabilities and present a proposal before the creditors in a timely manner.

It is also counting on the team to identify and recommend a “return to normalcy restructuring plan” that will see it restock, rebrand and return to full operations.

The once Kenya’s celebrated retailer, which is struggling with a supplier and creditors debt of over Sh3.6 billion said it has been unable to successfully conduct the financial audit for the year ended June 30, 2018. It seeks leniency to reveal its financial results by March 31, 2019.

According to the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firm, various litigation matters concerning the solvency of the company and the lease agreement on Uchumi’s headquarters offices have distracted its finance team from putting its books together hence the deferment.

“In the coming weeks,Uchumi will engage its auditors and legal team to plan out the process and to confirm that the recommendations of the finance experts meet, not only the threshold required, but are sustainable,” Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed said in a notice released by the bourse.

“A tentative commencement date for the audit is proposed for January, subject to conclusion of the stated exercise after which, the audited financial statements will be published before the end of the first quarter,” he said. Uchumi has locked horns with its suppliers who have moved to court to attach its assets in a recovery bid for monies owed.

Claims filed against the retailer are close to Sh900 million, with at least 20 companies seeking a piece of its assets as compensation. “The aforementioned matters are currently being addressed through the courts,” the notice added.

Ensure compliance

“The board and management therefore requests the co-operation and understanding of our shareholders and stakeholders to give a chance to the team currently constituted to carry out the process aforementioned and ensure compliance with the law and obligations to the stakeholders and shareholders,” the firm said.

Efforts by government to bail out the retailer have severally hit the rocks as it continues to wallow in losses year-on-year. In 2016, the government drew a funding plan of Sh1.8 billion to bail out the retailer with the fraction of Sh500 million being released in January 2017.

The retailer received a second portion of Sh700 million later in December with the remainder Sh600 million skipping into this year. Uchumi has been counting on the sale of its assets, among them a Sh2.8 billion land deal in Kasarani, to help re-stock.