Why national anthem copyright should be protected

Paul Kaindo

The recent commercialisation of translations of the national anthem through Safaricom’s skiza tunes provokes an important debate on the protection of the anthem.

Questions on who owns the copyright of the national anthem and its translations have cropped up. What would be the likely outcome if an application for registration of the translations would be presented to the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) for registration?

Section 22(1) of the Kenya Copyright Act provides that works eligible for copyright include literary works, musical works, artistic works, audio-visual works, sound recordings and broadcasts. “Musical work” under Section 2 of the Act is defined as any musical work and works composed for musical accompaniment.

The national anthem is a musical work clearly eligible for copyright. To answer the question on who owns the copyright in the national anthem it is important to look at its history. In 1963, as Kenya prepared to celebrate her independence, the government constituted a five-member anthem commission to come up with a new anthem distinct from that of the colonisers.

The team settled on a tune based on a folk lullaby of the Pokomo people. The commission composed the words of the song in both English and Kiswahili. Later, the All Saints Cathedral Choir was commissioned to record the English version while the Railway Training School Choir was commissioned to record the Kiswahili version.

Under the Act, copyright in works of government is conferred on any work eligible for copyright which has been created pursuant to a commission from the government. As such, copyright in the national anthem vest in the government as it commissioned works.

Most people wrongly assume that a work is in public domain if it can easily be accessed. In the copyright sense, a work is deemed to have fallen into public domain when the term of protection has ended.

The Constitution provides that copyright conferred on the government subsists for 50 years from the end of the year in which it was first published. The Kenya national anthem was first published in 1963 under the third schedule of the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

It follows, therefore, that the term of protection of the national anthem ended in 2013. Thus, the national anthem can be deemed to be in public domain. As such no copyright licence is necessary for translation, adaptation or other legitimate uses.

An application, therefore, for registration of translations or adaptation of the national anthem as derivative work is likely to go through. It should be noted, however, that it is a crime to insult or show disrespect to the national anthem.

Some Western countries, such as Britain and Australia have agreed etiquettes, not laws, on the use of the national anthem.

Our national anthem, like other national symbols, represents Kenya’s tradition, history, and beliefs and helps evoke feelings of patriotism among the citizenry. It should, therefore, be respected and protected. Improper use, including commercialisation, should be discouraged. – Writer is a legal counsel at the Kenya Copyright Board—[email protected]