Total transition to secondary anchored in law

It is not enough for our schools to train the individual as an individual; he should be trained as a member of the community and of a nation; he should be trained as a citizen—Dr SJ Cookey Director, Education Division, Commonwealth Secretariat.

There is a debate among education stakeholders on why the government wants all candidates who sit KCPE exam to transition to secondary education, yet some score low marks. Indeed, an MP was quoted asking why the government should spend resources educating a child who scored 100 marks in KCPE exam.

However, there are several factors underlying the 100 per cent primary-secondary transition, the main being obligations the State has to all citizens.

First the function of basic education—elementary and secondary education—is to prepare children for the future; to develop the child for the duties and responsibilities of adulthood.

The child cannot, as an adult, optimally discharge his responsibilities as productive member of society without knowledge, skills and appropriate attitudes and values. It is the peculiar function of basic education to develop to the fullest possible extend the child’s abilities, skills and talents.

A proper vision of education is to be all-inclusive. It looks at education as a public and not a private tool. It develops and shapes the intellect and character. And besides intellectual or cognitive ability, education also shapes the child’s attitudes, values and habits.

Former Education minister Julius Kiano observed at during The Second Conference on Teacher Education in 1968: “Our pupils…must be trained to acquire positive approaches and attitudes as well as inquiring minds which will enable them to adjust themselves in our ever changing world.”

Secondary education creates opportunities for children to consolidate the acquisition of positive approaches which enables them to adjust themselves in the ever-changing world.

Classical and contemporary political philosophers and economists see basic education as a public good which the state should underwrite. Plato, Aristotle, Locke, Thomas Jefferson, Adam Smith and Milton Friedman, just to name a few.

Rudimentary skills

For starters, primary education simply provides the foundation, the building block for learning. Leaners acquire literacy, numeracy, creativity and communication skills. The skills developed or imparted at this level cannot be optimised by an individual or society.

The skills imparted at this level are rudimentary. They are not sufficient to help children to develop fully. The child needs, at the very least a further two years of secondary education experience to stabilise the skills and knowledge gained at primary education level.

According to Unesco’s EFA Monitoring Report 2012, lower secondary school consolidates the basic skills learned in primary school; while upper secondary school deepens general education and adds technical and vocational skills.

“Neither is possible, however, without ensuring all children access good quality primary education as the first priority in building the skills that individuals, societies and economies need,” the report says.

While primary education builds the foundational skills, secondary education not only strengthens them further, it also gives transferable skills, including the ability to solve problems, communicate ideas and information effectively, creativity, leadership and conscientiousness, and demonstrate entrepreneurial capabilities.

“In many ways, secondary education is a bridge for young people from the world of school to the world of work,” said Albert Motivans, Head of Education Indicators and Data Analysis at Unesco Institute of Statistics (UIS).

All these factors inform the policy on 100 per cent transition. It is grounded in the Constitution which requires the government to provide free and compulsory basic education for all children.

It is also grounded in social justice and equity and realpolitik. An educated citizenry with a minimum of secondary education creates a pool of talents, abilities, and skills that help the society to cope with and manage the complexities of changing environment. – Writer is Communications Officer, Ministry of Education