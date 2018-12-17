Uhuru visit ‘failed to address our concerns’

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Whereas President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to Kisumu, the political stronghold of Opposition leader Raila Odinga was highly billed as a political success, residents are questioning why it did not address the region’s development concerns.

Uhuru’s two-day visit in Nyanza included breakfast at Raila’s Bondo home, which cemented their new-found political friendship that they hope to use in their quest to reconcile the country that has been divided because of politics of ethnicity and exclusion.

Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman Audi Ogada said while the unity between the President and Raila was laudable, residents expected the leaders to unveil new projects on roads, revival of stalled industries such as cotton and sugar mills and address the problems facing fishing including increased hyacinth weed in Lake victoria.

“Some residents feel a lot of their concerns were never addressed. Although we heard that our MPs presented a memorandum to the President, it would have been better if the public was told what was discussed because it affects them directly,” he said.

Ogada said compensation for post election violence victims in 2007, 2013 and last year should have been addressed during the visit.