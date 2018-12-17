‘In Handshake spirit, resolve IEBC trouble’

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi wants the political goodwill between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga expanded to solve the discrepancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mudavadi, who lauded Uhuru’s recent visit to Nyanza, said IEBC should be restructured in line with the Handshake spirit to instil public confidence in the electoral agency ahead of future electoral processes.

“We need to see IEBC troubles addressed. We cannot claim we are bringing people together and we continue to delay in dealing with an institution that has time and again, through electoral circles, generated tension in the country. That has to be dealt with,” he said.

He said the recent visit of the Head of State to Kisumu is healthy for the country and called on the two leaders to actualise what they pronounced as their intention.

“I think the visit by the President to Nyanza was important and good for the country. We all witnessed good and positive sentiments from all those who attended the function. However, there is still a long way to go,” he said. Mudavadi spoke during his party chairman Kelvin Lunani’s wedding ceremony at Kongowea Catholic Church in Mombasa.

He warned that the war on graft may not be won if institutions charged with fighting corruption continue to be underfunded, citing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Judiciary and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said under-funding of such institutions is the reason most corruption cases are poorly investigated and prosecuted.

Mudavadi said Central Bank was allocated Sh3.6 billion, EACC Sh3.4 billion, Parliament Sh46 billion and Judiciary Sh15 billion.

“At the moment, we have about 500 magistrates, 150 judges. Compared with other nations, you will find that a judge is serving about a million people.