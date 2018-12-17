Empower agencies to fight corruption

The purge on corruption, with all its attendant tentacles, has taken a decidedly spirited trajectory, especially this year alone. That the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have covered lots of ground is not in doubt.

The joint approach by the two entities has prevented billions of shillings from being lost, following the numerous arrests of top brass in public corporations suspected to have dipped their fingers in the cookie jar.

The end of the year should provide the two entities an opportunity to audit the process and aptitude of both investigations and prosecutions so that any gaps are quickly filled. That means turf wars must be quickly addressed so that the anti-graft purge can be escalated even further to achieve greater success.

But more pointedly, there is a serious need to buttress the EACC with an aim to give it more powers, including that to prosecute graft suspects. At the moment, only police personnel have the powers to prosecute, and this leaves the EACC much weaker.

It also means EACC can only do so much, leaving the process to other departments that may or may not achieve convictions. Obviously, the gaps need to be filled if the fight against corruption is to be won. That is a journey we must complete.

The anti-graft fight will, of course, not go far if State officers are allowed to resist the move to declare wealth, which suffered a major blow when the legislative process was in the works. MPs decided they would declare their wealth but this needs not be made public. That will not wash.

If wealth is genuinely acquired, there is no harm in State officers declaring what they own, whether with spouses or jointly with other entities. The attempt by the EACC and DCI to take the anti-graft war to the next level will come a cropper unless the two are adequately funded and kitted for the task.

The reason is simple: sleuths going for individuals who have acquired quick and sudden wealth will be easy prey for graft unless they are well remunerated. They must be insulated from temptations of the spoils of corruption. It is crucial that the Newy Rear starts off on a new trajectory in the fight against graft. It is a dragon that must be slayed.