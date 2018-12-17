National discourse must go past Handshake

I am not from Lilliput and Blefuscu. Which is why I agree that the March 9 Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has helped cool political temperatures across the nation. But with very strong reservations.

Belated as it was, most Kenyans appreciate the step by the two political titans. In whatever way one looks at it, if well nourished, theirs could be the true path to statesmanship. Not minding that they should have embarked on that journey as far back as August 2013 when the entire nation was beseeching them to uncork their guns and call their troops to a meaningful truce.

For time without number, clerics, diplomats, civil society and a host of professional caucuses vouched for an all-inclusive stakeholder debate on the social, political and economic challenges the country faced then. They did not listen.

Thank God, though on the backdrop of innocent blood and mayhem, Uhuru and Raila finally yielded to the wishes of the citizenry and opted to resolve their difference.

Nevertheless, even with the desire to have sanity as the driving force behind national discourse, it is only fair to posit to the two chiefs and those in their courts that the dialogue they seek to initiate must be architecturally anchored in a manner that goes beyond their individually ‘shared opinions’ and inundating plaudits from their sycophants.

Granted, the Handshake has lessened hostility between the hitherto political nemeses that were the hard-tackling, unapologetic and hubris-driven Uhuru and his Jubilee Party on one hand and an equally unrepentant, rapacious, belligerent, boisterous and battle-hardened Raila and his Nasa cheering crowd on the other. Notwithstanding the fact that to date the two sides still have blood in their trails.

Indeed, the Handshake has created an atmosphere in which business people are able to transact their affairs under the cover of tranquility. Outright insults and attacks against fellow citizens along ethnic, religious or political backgrounds are no longer the norm. That is as it should be. For that we continually must congratulate Uhuru and Raila.

Be that as it may, it is imperative that at this point in time we take deep introspection. The flip side of the Handshake leaves some unanswered questions: How does the Handshake enhance democracy, integrity and good governance? Do elections have a meaning in Kenya? What is the essence of elections if losers refuse to concede defeat?

In some quarters, the Handshake is subtly being marketed as a camouflaged affront on the presidential ambitions of Deputy President William Ruto on one hand and a red-carpet preparation for those of Raila on the other.

A chimera is in the making and already fanning unwarranted ethnic frictions, sense of betrayal and regional mobilisation. No effort has so far been made to dissuade this interpretation.

Concerns that the Handshake in itself is nothing short of a poisoned chalice are not about to fizzle out any time soon. That it could be an assault on Kenya’s future generations is frightening enough. That is could be the genesis of a fresher political scheme to exclude certain communities, individuals and regions from the centre of power cannot be wished away. One hopes it does not turn out to be so.

No sane person can purport to ignore, downplay or oppose initiatives geared towards resolving all forms of conflict, national cohesion, integration, peace and economic stability, or a semblance of them in any manner and environment – whatever the circumstances. But pessimism is part of human nature. At the moment, it weighs heavy on my mind. –The author is a Revise Editor at The People Daily. [email protected]