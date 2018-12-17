Reasons N’Golo Kante is football’s all-time Mr Nice

From still driving the second-hand Mini he bought when he joined Leicester, watching football with fans and recently saying no tax haven, here’s why the Chelsea midfielder is universally loved.

1. Saying no to tax haven

Even though payment from an offshore company could have reportedly saved Kante around £870,000 (Sh115 million) a year, the “increasingly concerned” Frenchman instead reached agreement with a British company. Kante’s decision earned widespread praise and complimentary comparisons with many other celebrities. The only footballer whose image is boosted by a leak! Incredible.

2. Too shy to hold the World Cup

Anchorman Kante was spotted by Steven N’Zonzi hanging around at the back of the pack as France celebrated winning the World Cup for the first time in Moscow in July. Seville star N’Zonzi got the trophy off Florian Thauvin so Kante could pose with it.

Shy Kante even had to ask team-mates to let him have a photo with the world’s most iconic piece of silverware in sport. Kante, who played the 4-2 final win over Croatia with a stomach bug, also asked France players to calm down when they loudly chanted his name.

3. He’s a mini marvel

While his team-mates roll-up in luxury cars, Kante turns up in the second-hand Mini Cooper he bought when he joined Leicester three years ago. Last season, he collided with a lorry but still drove the patched-up Saloon into training.

An accident witness said: “He must have been pretty annoyed but he was more than happy for fans to take selfies with him.” Kante himself said of his modest motoring habits: “I’ve never been someone who loves a car and when I was young I didn’t have the ambition of a car or something like that.”

4. Man of the people

Ever-reliable Blues’ hero Kante turned a missed Eurstar (high-speed train) trip home to his Paris-based family into a special evening for another household he did not know until that night. Following the 4-1 defeat of Cardiff in September, Kante was late for his train, so the devout Muslim searched for a local mosque on his phone so he could go to evening prayer.

A small group of football fans there recognised him and invited him back for dinner, where they cooked him a curry, chatted, played Fifa and watched Match of the Day, starring, of course, Kante himself.

5. Kind to rival fans

Kante showed his understanding side when he comforted an Arsenal fan after Chelsea’s thrilling 3-2 win over the Gunners at Stamford Bridge in August. A supporter posted a picture of himself with Kante and said: “Just met this man. Told him I was an Arsenal fan and I was upset about the game this weekend but he smiled at me and said ‘sorry’. What a guy.” True, it’s easier to be sympathetic after winning, but still it’s nice to take the time in public to show it.

6 . Mighty but modest

After France’s epic 4-3 win over Argentina in the World Cup last-16 in Kazan, Kante played down the praise heaped on him. Fellow midfielder Blaise Matuidi said: “N’Golo Kante, he is small but he stopped Lionel Messi.” To which, pocket-sized Kante kept a low profile but replied: “No, no, no we did it together as a team.”

7. His family are just as lovely

Pictures of Kante’s beaming family members, images of a shared joy and a shining bond after France lifted the World Cup, perhaps showed how and why Kante is in touch with his roots and touches so many, having come from a simple background.

8. Most influential player

“I get annoyed. ‘Oh he just wins the ball back’. Which he does. But watch him. He reads three passes ahead. He’ll run 15 yards, then have a burst of acceleration to take the ball off somebody’s feet in a position where he has 30 yards of pitch to drive into. His brain works completely different to other footballers,” said Kante’s former Leicester team-mate Robert Huth. He added: “It’s no coincidence we won the league, then Chelsea won it, then France won the World Cup. He’ll change any team, he is that good.” Need I say more.

9. Attitude? Not Kante

A lot of players have always expressed displeasure when played out of position with some even quitting in a huff. But Kante is a different animal. Forced to play further forward by new coach Maurizio Sarri instead of his preferred deep-lying role in midfield, Kante has gone about his business quietly and even recent criticism from the tactician that he will have to improve have not deterred him. In fact, he just signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea when others in his position would be exploring their options. Are you reading Paul Pogba.

10. Loves a goal against Manchester clubs

In his three-and-a-half seasons in the EPL, Kante has scored five goals on the rare occasions he has found himself in the opposition box. Interestingly, three of those have come against Manchester United and Manchester City. He scored against United in Chelsea’s 4-0 win in October 2016 before adding further misery to the Red Devils when his solitary strike knocked them out of the FA Cup in April 2017. His most recent one came against City over a week ago when his team ended the unbeaten run of Pep Guardiola’s side with a 2-0 victory.