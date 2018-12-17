Comrades misbehaving as they ‘deal with stress’

Michael Muraya @michael_muraya

Comrades, when your business in school is done, just go home! Your mothers miss you, your fathers need you and your siblings want to see you. The session is off for most comrades, but a look at Campos, one will be forgiven to think that people reported last week!

Christmas is quickly approaching and now guards have been forced to go knocking at hostel doors pleading with people to pack their few belongings and go to their godforsaken suburbs. But comrades don’t listen, do they? Instead, y’all idle earthlings have decided to stay in the hostels to feed the bedbugs and satisfy your sultry appetites in the name of ‘recovering from exam stress’.

Well, okay, not that y’all don’t have your salacious misadventures on normal circumstances, but now, things have gone to a new high. With no Cats to study for, no exams to cheat for, no classes to miss and no lecturers to bug with handouts, comrades have resorted to only one extra-curricular activity.

The mantra, ‘comrades must enjoy’ is now being overused. How bad is it this time? Well, combine idleness and this December weather.

Dear comrades, we know that you are stressed. It’s been one long semester. Poverty has come without knocking thanks to the ever-late HELB money loans. We also know that lecturers did not have mercy when they set exams.

But attempting to bring more babies to this world in the pretext of ‘dealing with stress’ is not the best remedy for depression. We have combed through our list of available solutions for depression and there’s nowhere doctors advised a depressed comrade to wife someone’s daughter and keep her in the hostel after exams.

Serious students are tired of having their peace disturbed by the screams of people ‘dealing with stress. Can’t y’all ‘depressed’ kids who are undergoing ‘therapy’ keep your voices down? Please.

Not everyone wants to hear your escapades in the hostel. This is why they allow comrades to own sub-woofers in hostels. Put on some music. If you prefer yelling throughout the ‘therapy session’, you better pump up the volume. Better yet, go home!

Some of you had no voice to defend your classroom projects; neither did you have the voice to preach at Christian Union meetings. So, where are you getting this voice to disturb our holiness and confuse our destiny? Gerara here and go home!

Go pretend to your siblings that you have been studying. And please, stop postponing going home because you want to take advantage of the December cold. If it’s too chilly, go home and drink your mother’s porridge!