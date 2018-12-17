Did village girls go extinct?

You know those random thoughts you have when idle? So yes, I had one of those recently. Remember those village girls that every man wanted to marry? Where did they go to?

“If I was to marry right now, I would gladly go for a rural girl. They are humble and hard-working,” a friend once told me. With the cliché perception that the rural women are bread and nurtured to be good, submissive and respectable wives.

The ones who only nod to everything the man says. Don’t stand before men; she will kneel even when her husband calls through the phone. Don’t eat this, she will starve.

I’m taking in a second wife, she will clap and organise the wedding. She is only allowed to talk when asked to. She is innocent, naive and humble. She holds cultural values dear to her. The city girl only holds westernised culture close to her, right? Wrong.

And all of a sudden men wanted every ‘marriageable’ girl to incorporate subtle changes into their wardrobe,

ati less single, more wife, thanks to these villagers.

Forgetting that whether you are a city or rural woman, we all are nurtured in different ways. It is not only the rural girl that holds her culture dearly we also do, only that we sieve what we believe to be chaff.

Besides a good woman is not defined by her background, the devil can also come to you spotting a long baggy skirt, sport shoes and the innocent hairstyles. Innocent as they may look there is nothing worse than a pretender, they can set a whole kingdom on fire. Which I believe they are now.

I’ve not spotted a village girl of late, which makes me think they might have set the kingdom on fire and upgraded to be these socialites we see around. Or how else would you explain extinction of one species and explosion of another?

It would be safe to conclude, when the village girls lacked means to survive in town, they discovered sponsors and sponsors put magic spell on them, and abracadabra presenting, the socialites. Or am I the only keen one who noticed this paradigm shift?