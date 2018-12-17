Rival interrupts State of the Ward address

MCA Gwinso

As we sat watching the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, live on telly, a bright idea struck me: Why not hold a similar event in my ward? The bright idea led to an even brighter one: Why not use the occasion to deliver a State of the ward address to my people?

This brighter idea in turn gave way to the brightest idea of all: Invite my chief rival Alfalfa to the event, in the spirit of reconciliation displayed at the national level. You might remember this is the man whose only ambition in life is to unseat me.

“Baba Hiro, what is the matter? Why are you laughing alone?” It was the voice of Mama Hirohito, the daughter of my mother-in-law. So in my moments of inspiration, I had let out a laughter! “Nothing.” I answered.

She gave me a look that spoke volumes about her opinion of my sanity, and left me alone. I knew better than share my bright ideas with her lest she pours ice-cold water on them as she had done many times before. The person with whom I needed to share my brainwave was Nzaya Nzayadio, my sidekick and organiser par excellence. So I sought him.

“Bwana Mheshimiwa, I like the idea except hapo kwa Alfalfa. Don’t invite that fellow. He will mess us up,” he said. I, however, insisted on inviting my rival for the sake of building bridges. “And make sure he gets a seat next to me,” I said.

“What about the First Lady?” he asked. “Let her sit to my left and Alfalfa on my right.” “Na mimi?” “Don’t worry, Nzaya. You are me.” With that assurance, he agreed to do what he knew best – organise the event, as long as I did my part – open my wallet. I had no objection. A deal was sealed and I left everything to him.

One duty, however, which I could not entrust to Nzaya was the preparation of my State of the Ward speech. I thought of seeking the help of fellow MCA Pinto, whose English speaking skills were the best in this part of the world, but the thought of him stealing my ideas stopped me.

I decided to write the speech myself. After all, what I needed was to talk about the completed, on-going and future projects; and spice my speech with terms such as ‘capacity building, grassroots mobilisation, empowerment, collaborative participation’ and of course ‘building bridges’. After expending considerable effort, my speech was ready – despite the hard time I had identifying completed projects.

Come the D-Day, I arrived at the celebration venue – the sports grounds of one of our schools – accompanied by a resplendent looking First Lady of the ward, Mama Hiro herself. I immediately noticed that Nzaya had put his seat next to mine, contrary to our earlier agreement, and that he was already seated.

“I want Alfalfa’s seat next to mine,” I whispered to him. “So we move Madam’s seat away?” he asked. I gave him a look that made him act immediately: he moved two seats away from me. I would now sit between Mama Hiro and Alfalfa.

The ceremony began with a few choirs entertaining us. I could not resist joining one of the groups for a jig. Not only was their dancing graceful, but their words were also inspiring. “Tunafurahia uongozi wako ewe MCA Gwinso, endelea kutuongoza,” crooned the soloist to which the rest of the choir responded, ‘Kabisaaaa.’

All this while, I noticed that Alfalfa had not arrived. However, I was not bothered since I had done my part. I had extended the olive branch. After the entertainment session, it was time to deliver my speech. Just as I stood to read it, I saw a commotion at the entrance to the field.

A convoy of boda boda riders was getting in followed closely by MCA Alfalfa atop a pick up vehicle. He was waving at the crowd, which was now looking excited. It was obvious I could not read my speech in this confusion. My rival then began dishing out what looked like currency notes and all hell broke loose.

The emcee’s appeal for calm fell on deaf ears. Then to my utter disbelief, instead of joining me at the dais, he turned back and left the venue, with the crowd on tow, the whole of it. Uncowed, I delivered my State of the Ward address to an almost empty field. Bora Uhai.

[email protected]