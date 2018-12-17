Reminiscing on good old Christmas days.

I love Christmas. Not only does it come annually, which I wish was more frequent, but folks want to do in three days what they had wished to do the entire year.

Some of the activities associated with the festivities would make pastors weep with shame and embarrassment but we shall not discuss that today. You guessed it; That is a topic for another day. I was telling you why I just love Christmas. It brings back cherished memories of my childhood, and those are legion.

I see folks in urban areas going out on this day to treat themselves with all manner of modern grub (that is what we called food those days), such as pizza and I marvel.

You see, we have come full circle. Forty years ago, many families could not afford chicken and chapati, save on Christmas day. They had to contend with ordinary fare, such as ugali and green vegetables.

Today, in many families, what would have been rare treats 20 years ago is common food. So common that we have moved from malnourishment to obesity. You can say we are on the other extreme.

But I was telling you about Christmas and the pure, unadulterated joy that came with it. I know many folks still insist, at the request or demand by children, that kids must get new outfits for Christmas, or it would not have any meaning.

Kids paraded themselves in their new clothes and if they were lucky, the village photographer captured those images for future reference.

Fashion stylists will be shocked to learn that there were suits for children and that had shorts instead of trousers. I have seen a picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta as a young lad of six, seven years in a suit like that. It was pretty cool if you ask me. And yours truly donned such, in the early seventies. I am not saying that we dressed as if we were in State House but I am sure you get the drift.

It was customary for the entire family to troop to church, where the service appeared to take longer than normal. Perhaps it was the appetising thoughts of what was waiting at home.

Presently, the lengthy church service would be concluded and the journey back home would be devoid of the dilly-dallying of other Sundays. How could you malinger with your nostrils already smelling the aroma of freshly made chapatis and chicken stew?

As this stuff was made, going to play outside for the children was reduced to a bare minimum, if at all. Folks stayed indoors as if their lives depended on it, which it did, quite literally.

Of course, you took the trouble to hide a few pieces of chapati in your pockets, so that as you nibbled on them later, your playmates envied you and begged for some morsels. You pinched tiny pieces, which you distributed among “lesser” mortals with great fanfare.

This gesture would come in handy later when your pals stashed away chunks of unsliced bread and you salivated for them. You reminded them that you had shared your chapati with them. This worked like magic, even among gluttons who were known to never share nice things with anyone. Luckily, these were few.

So, now that these things are available in many homes throughout the year, what would make a Christmas treat?

Let me bring you up to speed. Stuff such as fried chicken, pizza, burger, bhajia and French fries (why won’t folks just call them chips, or must we sound exotic?) are all a phone call away. It will be delivered to your doorstep within minutes.

If kids have access to these things every other day, what would you promise them for Christmas?

Did I say I love Christmas? So does one Uhuru Kenyatta. Some social media wag said on Jamhuri Day that the Prezzo has already worn his Christmas clothes, you know, that military ceremonial outfit that he turned out in for the Nyayo Stadium fete.

Christmas clothes are nice to have. You get excited, just as Prezzo was, saluting everyone, including his wife. I think new clothes bring about a pleasant mood.

That is the only reason I will buy myself a new pair of trousers (by the way, is trousers singular or plural, or is it plural at the bottom?) and shoes.

So, if you see me grinning from ear to ear this season, you will know the reason. It is Christmas, after all. Enjoy the festive season, folks! The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily