EMPOWER ANTI-GRAFT AGENCIES

K24 Tv December 16, 2018
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi. Photo/Courtesy

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi is now calling on the government to allocate more funds to agencies charged with the mandate to fight  corruption in the country.

Speaking at Kongowea Catholic Church in Mombasa, Mudavadi said the constant underfunding of anti- graft agencies was hindering the war against graft, by adversely affecting investigations.

Musalia says the Judiciary is not spared either and can therefore not employ more judges and magistrates to fight the war on corruption.

He however lauded the recent visit to Nyanza by President Uhuru Kenyatta saying it was good for the country’s unity.

