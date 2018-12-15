Man gets 30-year jail term for defiling girl, 12

A 51-year-old man was Thursday sentenced to 30 years in prison for defiling and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Shanzu senior principal magistrate Diana Mochache said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ngoloma Mulinge had committed the offence.

She said DNA tests on the girl’s baby confirmed the suspect was the father. “You deserve no mercy, you belong where I have sent you,” said the magistrate, adding: “Defilement is punishable by a sentence of not less than 15 years.”

The magistrate said the girl’s life had been ruined by Mulinge’s actions.

He has two weeks to appeal the sentence.