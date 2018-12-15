Kitui MCAs reject supplementary budget

A confrontation ensued between police and protesters who had blocked gates to the Kitui County Assembly to bar MCAs from debating the county supplementary budget bill.

Police, led by Kitui Central OCPD Muthuuri Mwongela were forced to lobe teargas canisters in the air to disperse the rowdy youths who had lit bonfires at the Assembly gate.

At least three were arrested.

The MCAs rejected as the supplementary budget and accused Governor Charity Ngilu’s administration of intimidating the Assembly.

“It is now obvious the county leadership has no respect for the County Assembly and has made it difficult for members to exercise their oversight role,” said Speaker George Ndoto.

Budget Committee chair and Tseikuru Ward MCA Kasina Kilaa said the budget was unbalanced and had irregularities.

And speaking in Kitui town, Ngilu faulted failure by the Assembly to approve the budget, saying it would hinder service delivery.

”Crucial bills like the supplementary budget bill should be passed without delay as it affects the well being of the residents,” she told a gathering at Kithomboani market. She read mischief

in the MCAs’ move.