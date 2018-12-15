Embrace research, Ruto tells varsities

Deputy President William Ruto Friday urged Kenyan universities to embrace research and innovation to provide solutions to challenges facing the country.

He said the government has set aside Sh2 billion for universities to conduct research and align their programmes to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big four Agenda pillars—housing, manufacturing, health and food security.

Speaking during the sixth graduation ceremony at Kisii University, the DP appealed to the universities to review their courses to ensure they are market-oriented and relevant.

“Management of our universities need to look at the country’s development agenda, assess required skills, knowledge and offer relevant courses to improve peoples lives,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and MPs Zadok Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Jerusha Momanyi (Women’s Rep).

Ruto said the government will allocate Kisii University Sh350 million for infrastructural development.

“We want universities to come up with building technologies and innovations to help the country build affordable houses,” he said.