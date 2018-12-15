Gwendo released pending sentence review

The High Court Friday released former senator Joy Gwendo on a Sh400,000 cash bail pending judicial review of her sentence.

Gwendo was sentenced to a two-year jail term without the option of a fine after she was convicted of fraud and abuse of office.

The senator also paid Sh1.7 million she owed Kisumu East Cotton Cooperative Society as ordered by the court.

“I order that the applicant to be released from custody upon payment of a cash bail of 400,000 pending hearing and determination of the revision application,” ruled Justice Grace Ngenye Macharia.

In August, Gwendo pleaded guilty to charges of abuse of office and two others of issuing bad cheques for Sh2.2 million.