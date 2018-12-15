Boinnet warns of daytime random alcoblow tests

The Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet Friday announced the introduction of daytime random alcoblow checks to curb the high cases of road accidents during the festive season.

He said the move has been prompted by a discovery that more motorists drink and drive in the day and are as dangerous road users as night time drinkers.

“We want to minimise recklessness on our roads which leads to fatal accidents, and to do this our officers will be carrying out random alcohol tests on drives in any time of the day since we have realised some drivers drink during the night and by day break they are not yet sober and they want to drive which is endangering their lives and of other road users,” said Boinnet.

Speaking during the Manu Chandaria bravery awards for police officers, the IG said police have put in the necessary measures during the Christmas and New Year festivities to ensure that Kenyans enjoy in safe and secure environments.

Chandaria Foundation chairman Manu Chandaria also called on Kenyans to stop drink-driving saying on average when an accident happens and one person dies, three others are left maimed for a lifetime.

He said his foundation is working on building a rehabilitation centre for accident victims, but added that the fight to curb accidents should be collective efforts instead of leaving it only to the police.

“Police sacrifice a lot to work in harsh condition and in wee hours of the day and as citizens we should help make their work easier,” said Chandaria.