Congo ‘miracle baby’ survives Ebola outbreak

A baby girl who was admitted to an Ebola treatment centre just six days after birth has now recovered from the virus, health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have announced.

The baby is now the world’s youngest survivor of what the World Health Organization (WHO) calls the world’s second-deadliest Ebola outbreak.

Her mother who had Ebola died during childbirth. Health authorities say the baby is a “young miracle”.

She was discharged from a hospital in the conflict-ridden northern city of Beni on Wednesday, where she had received around-the-clock care for weeks.

“She went home in the arms of her father and her aunt,” the ministry said.

Few cases of infections in babies have been reported but experts suspect transmission might happen via breast milk or close contact with infected parents. Ebola is typically spread by infected bodily fluids.

Children now account for more than one-third of all cases, according to the UN children’s agency Unicef.