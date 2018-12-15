Anti-FGM policy in the pipeline

The government is developing a national policy to eradicate female genital mutilation (FGM) countrywide.

The policy is expected to be ready for implementation by February. Subsequently, stakeholders will be expected to use the document to intensify campaigns against FGM.

Speaking Friday during the launch of anti-FGM board strategic documents in Nairobi, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet secretary Margaret Kobia said the ministry is fine-tuning the policy “to give it teeth to bite”.

“The ministry will further delve into social and behaviour change programming to handle the socio-cultural challenges that have hindered the success of the current interventions against FGM,” she said.

Kobia said despite the policy and legal interventions, statistics show FGM remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in the country.

National prevalence of FGM stands at 21 per cent, with Somali, Samburu, Kisii and Masaai communities leading in the outlawed practice.

“Although we moved from 27 per cent in 2009, there is still a lot to be done and in the next three years, the country should be able to lower the percentage further,” said the CS.

Kenya, she noted has made progress in accelerating but in spite of the steady decline nationally, the prevalence still remains very high amongst some communities.

Kobia also revealed that the government, in partnership with non-state actors, have undertaken measures to respond to incidents of Gender Based Violence and FGM by developing requisite policies and legislations.

“We are providing technical support and capacity-building of service providers, and carrying awareness creation and advocacy campaigns all in the aim of eradicating FGM,” she said.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFP) representative Dr Ademola Olajide said Kenya should resort to new ways of gathering data on FGM since current way of gathering data through a demographic survey is not enough as some people do not give the correct situation.

The existing policies, he added, are no longer clear in terms of data making it difficult for them to be implemented.

“Interviews at home used to gather information at times may not be correct, hence we need to examine everyday approach and forms to gathering data,” he said.