Mbarak vows to end anti-graft agencies turf tussles

BERNARD GITAU AND SAMUEL KARIUKI

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief executive nominee Mbarak Twalib Friday vowed to end the supremacy battles between investigative agencies to boost the war on corruption.

Mbarak, who appeared before the parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) chaired by William Cheptumo for vetting, pledged to prioritise liaising with the heads of the agencies to iron out contentious issues if given the job.

“The issue of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), EACC and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) not working in harmony I think is more of an element of personality,” he said. “I intend to have a full time liaison officer, who will be giving any information that the DCI or DPP wants that can assist in prosecutions,” he added.

The former military intelligence officer shed tears as he lauded his mother for instilling integrity in him as he grew up. He swore to resign if anyone tries to interfere with his work.

“The view that there is a high office that controls the commission won’t exist in my tenure, but if such calls come from the high office and are likely to compromise my work, I will opt to resign,” he said, adding that he will be fair to all citizens.

To restore sanity in the commission, Mbarak pledged to dismantle the corruption network within the commission and to initiate regular vetting of officers.

His four-point agenda includes utilising technology to curb corruption, streamlining investigative circles and collaboration with the Assets Recovery Agency.

Cheptumo said the committee will prepare a report, which will be tabled in the House on Tuesday during a Special Sitting in Parliament to either approve or reject his appointment.

Mbarak is currently the security and integrity manager at the electricity generating company, KenGen.

He beat 13 other candidates, including the current EACC deputy chief executive Michael Mubea to the vetting stage. If approved by Parliament, Mbarak will succeed Halakhe Waqo.