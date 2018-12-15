Uhuru says unity deal for citizens’ welfare

President Uhuru Kenyatta wrapped up his tour of Kisumu and Siaya counties Friday evening with a promise of greater partnership between him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to enhance the welfare of Kenyans.

The President’s first order of business was a closed-door meeting with Raila at the later’s Opoda home in Bondo, followed by breakfast with local leaders present.

Unlike on the first day of his tour of the erstwhile opposition stronghold, when he made five roadside stops in a campaign-like meet-the-people tour, Uhuru flew from Kisumu to Bondo and did not roll down his car windows to acknowledge cheers of enthusiastic residents, who had lined up the streets to receive him.

The focus then turned to the sixth Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) graduation ceremony, which was presided over by the Chancellor, industrialist Vimal Shah.

The President and his host Raila, were conferred with honourary doctorate degrees in science because of their contribution to the growth of the country.

They were among the 1,986 graduands, who received various degrees from the institution.

“I will continue to work with my brother Raila to build a safer and more prosperous environment in this country.

It is great to see that learning institutions such as this one have changed to research centres offering solutions to social needs,” said Uhuru at JOOUST.

“And in view of your aspirations to put up a manufacturing and agricultural complex in the university I will do my best to ensure the government offers the Sh100 million grant you seek for this initiative. Other universities must also transform from mere learning institutions into centres that offer solutions to societal needs,” he added.

Raila reiterated that unity was critical for the country’s prosperity.

“Historically, nothing has been achieved in this country without unity of purpose. We united as a country for independence to be gained from colonisers and the country also unified before a new Constitution could be birthed. Those are two remarkable points of reference on what we can achieve together as a nation if we put aside our differences and unite,” he said.

Uhuru then went to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s mausoleum in Kang’o and laid a wreath. Oginga was Kenya’s first vice president.

Political pronouncements in Uhuru’s second day of his tour may have been subdued but speculations abound on the President’s closed-door meeting at Raila’s home and his father’s grave.

Kenyans are watching as another chapter of a compelling political twist unravels following the landmark ceasefire between the two leaders on March 9.