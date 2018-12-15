Win for Shabana in NSL, saddle atop league log

Shabana maintained their unbeaten run in the National Super League (NSL) after edging out Kangemi AlL Stars 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho Friday.

Oscar Oketch and former Harambee Stars striker Bob Mugalia shone brightly for Shabana in the ill-tempered match which saw Kangemi All Stars receiving two yellow cards for foul play.

Shabana has picked up three wins in three matches and will heave a sigh of relief after beating Kangemi who gave Wazito lots of problems last week despite losing.

Shabana are one of only four teams after two match days to have their hundred percent record intact and currently lie in fourth place on the standings after claiming similar 1-0 wins against St. Joseph Youth and Nairobi City Stars.

In the meantime, Kakamega High Schools Green Commandos face no mean task when they face Fortune Sacco at Thikam sub county stadium in one of the four matches lined up today.

As Commandos take fight to Sacco, a protracted battle looms between Ushuru and Kibera Blackstars at Tusker Village in Ruaraka from 3.00 pm.

Eldoret Youth, meanwhile, recovered from a 3-1 loss in their season opener to win against St Joseph Youth in match day two, and will look to inflict further misery on Nairobi City Stars who have lost both of their opening matches of the season.