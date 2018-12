‘I will be back!’ …. controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna tweets after a Nairobi court ruled that he is a kenyan citizen by birth.

A riveting battle to regain his citizenship ended today after Justice Chacha Mwita awarded Miguna 7 million shillings for what the court found to be violation of his human rights. K24’s Gloria Milimu begins the Weekend with Betty tonight with this report on why Miguna may just be boarding soon.