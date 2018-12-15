Police battle their way to recover BAK league title.

Kenya Police “Chafua Chafua” team are the winners of Kenya National Boxing League champions fifth leg.

The writing was on the wall for the policemen’s victory after they placed eight of their boxers in the finals but five went ahead to win their bouts.

The law enforcers ammased 23 points in the fifth leg at Ofafa Social Hall in Kisumu to topple the 2017 champions Kenya Defence Force (KDF) team Ulinzi.

Ulinzi finished second with 11 points who tied alongside Kongowea.

BAK secretary Issack Mbote said the wrangles between the two factions in the BAK forced different groups to organise different competition for the forth leg.

“That’s the situation, we shall meet before the final tally is done to determine the overall league leader,“ he said.

The finals kicked off with a win from Shaffi Bakari of Police who wowed the crowd with his incredible ring moves to defend his lightfly title he won last season.

Bakari beat Abednego Kyalo Ulinzi as he out-pointed him 3-0.

The 2017 champions again surrendered their flyweight when Kombo Mwinyi of Kongowea defeated Ulinzi’s Dennis Muthama in a heavily contested bout.

Samuel Njau eliminated Azaad Nazir of Kongowea to win the bantam, the only title the military men won in the finals.

Chafua Chafua team who were last year stripped off the title and awarded to team Ulinzi after the Boxing Association of Kenya noticed human error lived up to their billing and emerged the 2018 champions.