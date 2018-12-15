Bandari seek to maintain bouyance

Bandari’s shock 2-1 victory over Gor Mahia a week ago at Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa was a message of sorts that they mean business in the 2018/2019 SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

But despite the dockers bruising the egos of K’Ogalo, the team’s technical director Twahir Muhiddin has made a clarion call to the team to respect all their opponents if they are to make an impression in the league.

Muhiddin reckons that Bandari have even more reasons to be wary of all their opponents as they face Sofapaka in a potential thriller at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday.

“We made a great start in the season and have to keep the candle aglow against Sofapaka which is one of the strongest teams in the league. We have to attack and defend at the opportune time,” said Muhiddin.

In Shaban Kenga, Bandari boast of a clinical finisher but the team should also be well advised to for a strong rearguard to stave of attacks from equally dangerous Sofapaka strikers Kepha Aswani, Umaru Kasumba and Stephen Waruru.

At Afraha Stadium the same day, Mount Kenya United (formerly Nakumatt), face the hurdle of Posta Rangers in a match that pits sides with the same context of strength.

Rangers under the tutelage of Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo are expected to be a vengeful lot after losing their season opening match 1-0 at the hands of league returnees Western Stima but they have to be keen to stop forays by Mount Kenya United led by Timonah Wanyonyi.

At Afraha on Sunday, a late kick-off will pit Ulinzi Stars against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Last week, Ulinzi disappointed their fans after going down 2-0 to Vihiga United in Kakamega and whether Dunstan Nyaudo’s men have rectified the mistakes remains to be seen.

A total of three matches are lined up on Saturday although the CAF Confederation Cup match between Kariobangi Sharks and Ashanti Kotoko from Ghana will shadow them.

Mathare United, proud after beating Chemelil Sugar 2-0 at the start of the league campaign, will be at Bukhungu Stadium to face Nzoia Sugar.

Nzoia’s homeground at Sudi Stadium, Bungoma was one of those suspended by KPL and playing at a neutral venue is expected to be quite a challenge for them.

Bukhungu Stadium will on the same day host the ‘Ingo Derby’ between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ingwe kicked off the league with a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks and players like Robinson Kamura and Whyvonne Isuza will be shouldered with the responsibility of assisting the team secure an outright victory.