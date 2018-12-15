Safari Golf Tour back on the road

The fourth leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series tees-off at the Thika Greens Golf Resort Saturday December; bringing the region’s top golfers together for the final leg of the tour for the year.

After stops in Nyali, VetLab and Limuru Golf Clubs, Greg Snow holds a narrow 1.5-point lead on the overall series table ahead of veteran golfer Dismas Indiza.

The two are expected to renew their rivalry at the Thika Greens when the main tournament tees off proper on Sunday.

Participation

A field of 46 golfers has so far confirmed participation, including five amateurs, three professionals from Tanzania and one from Uganda.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the Kenya Open Golf Championship tournament director Patrick Obath, gave an update on the confirmed golfers and preparations ahead of the tournament.

“We so far have 46 confirmed professionals, among them one entrant from Uganda and three from Tanzania. We are delighted to once again host pros from the region and look forward to a highly competitive five days of Golf.”

Commenting on the level of competition so far witnessed in the series, Obath noted on the increase in the levels of play. “It is exciting to see the level of competition increasing at the series, anyone can win, as you might remember the Limuru leg was won by an amateur, we can’t wait to see what Thika has in store for us.”

David Wakhu, Justus Madoya, CJ Wangai and Rizwan Charania will be out to narrow the gap between them and the run-away series leaders. The field of five amateurs will be looking to replicate Michael Karanga’s great performance in Limuru.

Foreigners

Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel will be making a return to the tour after missing out on the Nyali and Limuru legs, with counterparts Fadhyl Nkya and Isaac Wanyeche will be making their maiden appearances.

Kenyan amateurs Akshay Chandaria from the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club and Zubair Khan from the Muthaiga Golf Club are expected to take part in the tournament.

The main tournament will be preceded by a golf clinic, Friday where the professional golfers will take over 30 children from around Thika, through various aspects of the sport.

This will then be followed by a Pro-Am tournament on Saturday leading up to the main tournament from Sunday to December 19, where the professionals will be battling for a stake of the Sh1 million prize kitty.

The Safari Tour is organised by the Kenya Open Golf Limited, is aimed at preparing Kenyan pro golfers for the 2019 Kenya Open Golf Championship.