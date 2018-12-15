Award-winning scout

Tell us about yourself

My name is Marcia Anyango Oduor and I am 12 years old. I school at Landmark in Lucky Summer, Ruaraka.

When did you join scouting?

Way back when I was in Grade Four. I was inspired by my dad, Mr Samson Oduor, who was a scout throughout his primary and secondary school life. He used to advise me a lot on the benefits of being a scout.

What are the benefits of being one?

Being a scout is all about being kind, courageous, independent, organised, and confident. It is all about respect, discipline and community service. I have also learnt several skills such as First Aid.

What are some of your highlights as a scout?

I have gotten a golden opportunity to meet His Excellency the President of Kenya Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the patron of Kenya Scouts Association. I had a handshake and a chat with him as well. I am looking forward to his appointment, which I hope will materialise soon.

Who are your role models?

My mum and dad.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

I would like to be a ship captain or a journalist. Being a ship captain will give me a chance to see the world and a sense of freedom. Being a journalist will give me a chance to inform people on what is happening no matter how sensitive it is.

It will also give me the opportunity to tell stories of people who might not have a voice, and also to be part of history by reporting things like corruption.

What’s your favourite subject?

English, because it encourages me to be a communicator.

Advice to other kids?

My advice to young children with talent is to never give up no matter the situation. They should be focused, disciplined and above all trust in God.

At my age, I got a rare opportunity to meet the President of Kenya. I would like to thank my mum Ms Julie Amenge and my teachers for their support.