RAMARR254 — ARTISTE, PRODUCER

Which is your latest gadget?

A screw set.

How does it help you as an artiste?

It doesn’t really help me as an artiste, but as a producer it helps when I have to fix stuff up in the studio.

What do you love about it?

It really comes in handy when I need to open up some of the electronics I have in the house and studio.

Your gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My Kodi Box. It is an Android TV box that delivers 4K video to my TV and allows me unrestricted access to audio and video streams of every format and service.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

There’s this phone I bought, LG Optimus Prime. It’s the worst phone I’ve ever owned. I think they even stopped making them. The camera was acceptable, but the processing speed and memory were absolutely pathetic.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My studio monitors. They cost me around Sh40,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone. As an artiste, I need to communicate with different people. Plus the current generation of smartphones has such a high level of utility, not only calling, but other things such as storage device, camera, Internet and music player, among others.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

Boomplay. As a producer and audio engineer, I’m always referencing my songs to other songs done by other producers and what better way to do so than on Boomplay app.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

Ha-ha-ha… Maybe a piano.

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

My laptop. This is another home and office for me. If I need to make a song, watch a movie or TV, do a write-up, letter or some other document, study… the list of things I do on my laptop is endless.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

My monitors and possibly get HS8 active studio monitor. The sound on the HS8 is truly majestic.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for, brands or output?

I definitely look for output. Brands are just names really, what matters is whether the gadget you bought solved your problem.