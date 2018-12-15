Couple Noel and Jonathan Okello tie knot

COUPLE: NOEL AND JONATHAN OKELLO

DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

VENUE: SAFARI PARK HOTEL

PHOTO AND VIDEOGRAPHY: PETER OYAMO OF DIGITAL EYE STUDIOS

DÉCOR AND WEDDING COORDINATION: EMILY OF KWETU CULTURE

MC: MC FORTUNE

DJ: DJ STEVE

How did you meet?

Noel: We met at my sister’s funeral. Jonathan was my late sister’s friend whom I had never met. We became friends and the rest is history.

How long did you date?

We dated for a year before we had our civil ceremony.

How was the proposal?

He proposed twice. The first one was before the civil ceremony. He proposed like a joke, telling me that was a promise ring to marry me one day. The second one was before our church wedding.

How was the process of planning your wedding?

We wanted a small wedding from the word go for close family and friends. It took us a year to plan the event.

Did you involve a planner or did you have a committee?

We opted not to have a committee and planned the wedding ourselves. We had a coordinator for the day, a close friend to us. She did a brilliant job with décor and coordination.

Why did you settle for your venue?

Our wedding was at Safari Park Hotel. The hotel provided most of the services, which was convenient for us.

Tell us about the theme of your wedding

We wanted an African-themed wedding and it turned out well. We even specified in the invite.

Any challenges faced during the planning process?

Since we were doing most of the financing, money was a challenge. In addition, it was difficult choosing our bridal team since we have many friends and come from big families.

How did you choose your suppliers?

We avoided having many suppliers. I met MC Fortune online. He did a fantastic job, highly recommended. Emily, the coordinator, is a long time friend. She’s creative. DJ Steve is my husband’s close friend, and Digital Eye Studios, I met Peter Oyamo years back when he was starting up. He has really grown and established himself.

Did your wedding day turn out the way you wanted it to?

It turned out better, we thank God. Still receiving messages and compliments from attendees and absentees.

What were some of the highlights on your big day?

The bride arrived in church on time, though majority of the guests were late. Also, the reception was full of dancing and cheer. It was so lively.

Advice to couples planning a wedding?

Come up with the theme for your wedding and align everything to it. Also, go for what you want rather than give into family pressure. Create your own memories.