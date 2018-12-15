Out of this world

So last month, still in the birthday mood, one of my friend’s, Nigel, thought we’d had enough of the ‘pizza soup’ hangouts (this is another story all by itself.). There was actually a restaurant in town frequented and their pizza toppings literally had soup.

Much to our disappointment, and amidst our conversations, bowling as an alternative activity was touted. I had no idea we had bowling halls in the 254, having only seen them on the silver screen. I guessed it must have been darn expensive.

Anyways, we set the plan for Saturday. Located at the Village Market is the Cosmic Bowling and Pool Centre. Bowling is a game where a ball is aimed at a cluster of bowling pins at the end of a lane. Cosmic bowling involves the use of lights, glow-in-the-dark balls and dance music to create a funky fusion.

The lighting features a darkened alley with glow-in-the-dark bowling balls and bowling alleys that are lit up with glow-in-the-dark colours. There is also dance music, which sets the scene. You can actually have a party right in there! I was in awe. The place is too cool for days. We were in a disco environment and right there and then I understood why it is such a crowd puller.

For starters, when you get to the bowling alley, there are rules to be followed. For amateurs, as we were, coaching was mandatory. You do not want to throw the ball, and your whole hand goes with it. In 10-pin bowling, the target is to knock over the 10 arranged pins.

This is done in 10 rounds with each round called a ‘frame’. Each frame has two shots. When you knock all the pins in all the rounds then that’s called a ‘strike’ and you’re awarded 300 points. When you knock half the pins then that’s half the points.

Another thing we needed was to get acquainted with the bowling ball. It has three holes; one for, the thumb, middle and ring finger. These three holes are arranged in such a way that it determines how the ball moves down the lane. Once you hit the target pins, the ball drops at the ‘ball return’ to be used again.

It was quite difficult and at the first trial, I missed the lane and the ball kept falling through the side boards. Getting the flow can be quite difficult and exhausting. I think at some point I even threw the ball and it didn’t get to the end of the lane, to the amusement of my companions.

But Im getting ahead of myself, I forgot to mention the footwear. You don’t need any special outfit, but the bowling shoes are important. They are specially made of rubber, to help the bowler maintain balance as they slide the ball. They also prevent damage or injury while releasing the ball.

sWhile playing there is a scoreboard to keep track and that also means there are tournaments where you can play in groups of two or as individuals. The most I got out of it is the fun and the chilled environment. The best part was seeing my friends fail or fall as they bowled.

Cosmic bowling is open daily and costs Sh500 per person, per game. There are also rates for those who want an alley for themselves for a couple of hours, for Sh2,500.

Over the hour I was there, I got to learn something new and I really enjoyed it and if you haven’t bowled before, this is a fun yet laid back way to get into the game.