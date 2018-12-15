Beach please

The holidays are beckoning and in usual Kenyan fashion, we like to go the whole hog to celebrate a terrific year or to obliterate the memories of a terrible one. No matter the why, when considering the where, one should seriously consider some sun, sand and sea.

I recently had the opportunity to visit the “Paradise under African Skies” along the Kwale coast under one of those corporate travel packages and it was definitely worth my while.

The resort is massive and not only could it accommodate several corporates and tourists simultaneously, but they did so easily allowing the various groups to troop around its expansive grounds with no run-ins or jostling around for space.

The place is so big that we were able to conduct a full-fledged treasure hunt with no less than 10 groups and we still didn’t cover the entire area.

The rooms, though only fitted with the basic hotel niceties, are again quite spacious and could comfortably fit three beds and still had space for a balcony. This means that even with a big family, you could make it work with a few rooms.

The full board package works best with this resort because its immediate vicinity is quite deserted and does not offer many restaurant options, unless one is determined and adventurous enough to seek them out.

The Palms, an inhouse restaurant, offers a great buffet menu and complimentary 4 o’clock tea, ensuring that you are stuffed throughout your stay. I specifically loved their attention to the vegetarian menu, changing it up with every meal and keeping it tasty and exciting.

The hotel features a huge swimming pool that literally stretches from one end to the other. This is great, again for simultaneously accommodating large numbers of people and also because it has little interconnecting slides that are bound to keep the young (and the young at heart) entertained.

As if that is not enough, the pool also features little pool bars that are sure to lure even the most aqua phobic guests to its stools for a cocktail or two.

The hotel also has a business centre for the workaholics, a table tennis..um table and pool table for the indoor-game lovers. A basketball court, gym and pitch take care of the outdoorsy fitness enthusiast’s needs. But the pièce de résistance is the beach !! Which is why you go to a beach resort in the first place. U

Unlike some of the beaches in the north coast, this private, white, sandy beach is kept clean and offers a great space for swimming, water sports, building sand castles and making a whole host of memories. Even the beach guard couldn’t help but allow us to keep goofing around in the waters even when the tides started rising.

Disappointingly, the performing bands and lobby bar shut down at 11 pm like clockwork. They literally start packing up by 10:59 pm and no amount of begging can bring them back.

Nevertheless, if you are chasing a good club scene, the Baharini beach bar can be open all night (after arrangements with the hotel management) to make for a decent night out to celebrate birthdays or to usher in a New Year in style.