H_art and soul

It’s been quite a while since we heard from the Uliza Kiatu hitmakers, H_art the Band. Not only are they soulful but they do know how to throw down a party. Alliance Francaise recently hosted the just concluded Red H_art n Soul’ and it was magical as they gave an energetic and fresh performance.

The event also brought together jazz enthusiasts all dressed up and ready to enjoy the best of hits as they celebrated love. The band kicked off their session with some acoustic melodies backed up by Red Acapella and Bensoul as the crowd sang along and danced to all their songs.

As the band wrapped up their acts, they all came back on stage to make one last performance to send off the crowd that was demanding for more. The evening was full of song and dance as the event ended on a high note, or rather a mellow melody.