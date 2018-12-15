Chat with Struan Grant Ralph Glenfiddich’s global brand ambassador

How would you describe the Kenyan whisky market?

Kenya is an exciting market that has caught our attention. I have been visiting often as people here love and appreciate our products. We have seen a lot of blended whiskies being consumed here, we are looking forward to seeing a lot of growth with single malt.

How has your brand performed in this country?

For quite a young market, we are well established here, the brand is respected and appreciated. We have been here for the past two decades, but we only opened offices here three years ago. It’s a double-digit growth for us and we are excited.

This week we released the new 21-year-old Glenfiddich, and that reflects the confidence we have in the market and the level of good quality connoisseurship.

What is particularly special about this whisky?

The 21-year-old Glenfiddich is a rum cask grand reserve. It has exceptional provenance in both Scotland and the Caribbean. It is the only Glenfiddich single malt to undergo unique finishing in Gran Reserva casks that once contained premium Caribbean rum, specially imported to The Glenfiddich Distillery.

The whisky is blended with our secret recipe from several tropical Caribbean islands to awaken distinctive notes of ginger, lime, and banana within the rich smoothness of the patiently mellowed whisky. With tastes and flavours that are raised in Scotland and roused by the Caribbean, it’s a truly unique taste.

Who is your target market?

A connoisseur, a go-getter, self-made millionaires, of which I know there are many here. The target is basically anyone who enjoys the finer things in life.

What is a Gran Reserva cask?

These are casks that have previously been seasoned with rum from the Caribbean, specially blended to Glenfiddich’s own secret recipe. The Glenfiddich 21-year-old liquid is transferred to Gran Reserva casks for four months after it has matured for 21 years.

How does the Caribbean rum interact with the whisky?

The key thing to note about this innovative production method is that the rum liquid does not directly mingle with the whisky at any point. It is the interaction with the Gran Reserva casks during the finishing process, which generates the complex layers of intense sweetness.

The rum has already infused into the wood so that the cask retains its sweet and fruity flavours. The whisky spends four months in the Gran Reserva cask mingling with those flavours, resulting in its distinctive finish.

What does the rum cask finish add to the flavour profile?

The whisky is already rich and intense in flavour thanks to its long maturation in American and European oak casks. The rum cask finish adds extra complexity, drawing out vibrant, spicy warmth and soft yet lively fruity notes on the palate.

Is this the first time Glenfiddich has launched a drink that has been finished in ex-rum casks?

Yes, Glenfiddich 21-year-old is the only expression we produce that undergoes this finishing process. As a family run business, we give our Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, the freedom to use innovative production methods to create extraordinary single malts.

How does Glenfiddich 21-year-old compare to other expressions in the Glenfiddich range?

It complements the range and bears the hallmark of quality and innovation associated with the brand. The base recipe produces lead taste notes of vanilla, toffee, and figs while the rum cask finishing imbues the liquid with extra exotic notes of ginger and lime – consequently, it is one of the sweetest single malts we produce.

According to you what’s the best way to drink whiskey

I don’t think there is a definitive right or wrong way, but, as a brand, it is important that people should enjoy responsibly. We recommend having it with good food paired with great company.