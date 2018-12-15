World Cup, sex dolls and the royal wedding

The trending searches in 2018 were mainly dominated by events and personalities. Kenyans’ enthusiasm for football was once again seen in the fact that ‘World Cup 2018’ took the top spot in the trending searches, as people went online to find out more about their favourite teams and players.

News around Sharon Otieno, the slain Rongo University student, also dominated the lists of trending searches and the most searched local personalities in 2018 as Kenyans followed the unfolding updates surrounding her demise.

“Just as Search can help you explore and discover the world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search — from overall local stories to global to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture, sports, music, politics, news, and more ” said Dorothy Ooko, Africa’s Head of Communications & Public Affairs at Google.

I’m not boarding!

Other trending searches include Miguna Miguna, during the deportation drama. Manchester United international, Alexis Sanchez, dominated the top 10 searches, as football fans followed news around his intended departure from Old Trafford and the death of Swedish DJ, Avicii, also featured in the top 10 trending searches by Kenyans. Black Panther, ninth on the list was the only motion picture to feature in the overall trending searches in Kenya.

The trending event was dominated by the FIFA World Cup 2018, which was followed by the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President in January 2018.

The Lunar Eclipse was the third most searched event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding came in the fifth place as the year’s trending event.

In addition, Kenyans also went online to find out about the KDF recruitment, followed by the Winter Olympics 2018, which came in seventh place. When it comes to the music scene, Bongo Star Ali Kiba’s wedding to the love of his life, Amina Khalef, was the tenth most searched event in Kenya.

How to…

In the trending ‘How to’ searches, ‘How to file nil returns’ topped the list, a marked difference from the usual “how to file returns”. As has happened for the past five years, Kenyans searched for information on how to get pregnant, which featured sixth in the top 10 how to searches.

This was followed by how to make pancakes, another favourite “how to” query, in seventh place and how to write a report taking the eighth spot in the top 10 how to searches. Other “how to” searches revolved around careers and entrepreneurship as people tried to know how to write an application letter and how to start a business.

What is….

‘What is Samantha?’ was the second most searched item in the trending ‘what is?’ category behind ‘What is lunar eclipse?’ The third most searched query was ‘What is the Blue Economy?’ as the conference was held in Nairobi.

‘What is riparian land?’ was the fifth trending query as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) marked a number of public buildings for demolition.

Every year, Google reveals the Internet through an exploration of the over one trillion search queries that it receives each year. In addition to the Year In Search, which highlights the top trends of 2018, Google has several tools that give insight into global, regional, past and present search trends. These tools are available year-round for you to play with, explore, and learn from at Google.com/Trends.