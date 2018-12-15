Don’t need you to tell me I’m pretty to make me feel beautiful

Don’t need you to make me strong ‘cuz I’m strong all on my own

Doesn’t come from outside, this beauty I know

Comes from inside my soul…

By now I’m certain you’re read-singing this because it rang a bell, obviously. It was a hit in the before-YouTube era and a time we barely had a handful of FM station options, and I think apart from one, they were all in the habit of rinsing a tune till you were cloyed at the sound of it.

Samantha Mumba would be pissed. So anyway, after years of depleting my fill as I’ve not listened to it for a long while, it was refreshing when this came to mind as I was reading Maryanne Mungai’s story, the reigning Miss Albinism East Africa, so much so that I had to repeat the lyrics out to you.

Born with a condition that doesn’t exactly fit the traditional beauty standards and certainly her body size too, she went through a rough patch before getting to where she is, accepting herself to a point of strutting the runway in pageants – eventually winning a major one. She truly embodies the body positive movement. Catch her story in our main feature, as I sign out singing on to Samantha Mumba…

All that I want is your love and respect for who I am…

I can stand my own ground

I can stand proud upon my own two feet…